PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $733,350.12 and $4.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00788554 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000957 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

