Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives $27.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $775.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,947,000 after purchasing an additional 231,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,384,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,654 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 102,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,014,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 26,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

