Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Shares Down 18.7%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 18.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.06. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Playtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Playtech alerts:

Playtech Trading Down 18.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.