Piper Sandler Trims The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price to $24.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after buying an additional 29,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 88,413 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

