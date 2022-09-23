Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.73

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 334062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 5.59%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.38%.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

