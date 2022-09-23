Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 50,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,506,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,088,187.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $412,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $508,000.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $801,500.00.

OPK opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.75. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 745,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 132,243 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

