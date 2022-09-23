Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.71.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 1.7 %
Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$11.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$8.44 and a one year high of C$17.13.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
