PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.74

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 23460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,147,000 after purchasing an additional 206,254 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

See Also

