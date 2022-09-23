PDS Planning Inc Purchases New Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,434 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 118.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Desjardins cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $51.82 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.