PDS Planning Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PDS Planning Inc cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,142,416 shares of company stock worth $295,973,941. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $133.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

