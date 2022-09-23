PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 854,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 491,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 35,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

