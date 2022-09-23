PDS Planning Inc Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PDS Planning Inc cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 919.4% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.29. 5,277,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,001. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

