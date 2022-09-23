PDS Planning Inc Has $291,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 715,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,835 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $4,950,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $237.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.93. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

