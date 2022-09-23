PDS Planning Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc owned 0.14% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $120,000.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $104.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.33.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.307 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

