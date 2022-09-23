PDS Planning Inc Buys Shares of 20,000 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 31.0% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,843,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 673,757 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

DHY stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

