PDS Planning Inc Acquires New Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,700.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

