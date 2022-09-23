PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.60

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.60 and traded as high as $25.24. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 81,411 shares.

The company has a market cap of $897.26 million, a P/E ratio of -62.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth $207,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

