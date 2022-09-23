Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Park City Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of PCYG stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $107.30 million, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.05.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
