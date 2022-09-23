Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $107.30 million, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Park City Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Park City Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 31,566 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.