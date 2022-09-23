Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.7 %

PARAA stock opened at 23.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of 31.50. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of 23.40 and a fifty-two week high of 44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 7.78 billion during the quarter. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paramount Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

