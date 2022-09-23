Paramount Global Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.12. 91,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,865,614. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Paramount Global to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research lowered Paramount Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paramount Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

