PalGold Price Tops $0.0034 (PALG)

PalGold (PALG) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. PalGold has a total market cap of $111,730.90 and $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PalGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PalGold has traded down 39.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004292 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010966 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
PalGold Profile
PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 coins. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PalGold Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PalGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PalGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.