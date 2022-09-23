PalGold Price Tops $0.0034 (PALG)

PalGold (PALG) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. PalGold has a total market cap of $111,730.90 and $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PalGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PalGold has traded down 39.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PalGold alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010966 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PalGold Profile

PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 coins. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PalGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PalGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PalGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PalGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PalGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PalGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.