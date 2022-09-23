Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.60. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 209,510 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Palatin Technologies to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
Palatin Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $64.41 million, a PE ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 0.79.
About Palatin Technologies
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
