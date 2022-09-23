Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.60. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 209,510 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Palatin Technologies to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

The company has a market cap of $64.41 million, a PE ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,422,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

