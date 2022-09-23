Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $237.50

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 237.50 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 239 ($2.89), with a volume of 400889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.50 ($3.20).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.11) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 296.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.55.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

