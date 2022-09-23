Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,010

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,320 ($28.03) to GBX 2,010 ($24.29) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oxford Instruments’ FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OXINF. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OXINF opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $37.28.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.