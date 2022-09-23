OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.84

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.84 and traded as low as $55.07. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $55.07, with a volume of 651 shares traded.

OTC Markets Group Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $664.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64.

OTC Markets Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) and OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on platforms.

