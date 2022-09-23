Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Trading Up 6%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 1,391,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 695,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,452.46% and a negative return on equity of 86.92%. The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.
