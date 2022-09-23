Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Trading Up 6%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 1,391,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 695,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Orchard Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,452.46% and a negative return on equity of 86.92%. The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Orchard Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 374,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 89.7% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 47,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 54,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.