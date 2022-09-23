Oppenheimer & Close LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,478,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after buying an additional 1,413,756 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,503,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after buying an additional 1,229,647 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $18,383,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $12,797,000.

PHYS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,885. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

