Oppenheimer & Close LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 4.8% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $251,397,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $153.33. The company had a trading volume of 93,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,600. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $154.01 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.22.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

