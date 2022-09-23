Oppenheimer & Close LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the quarter. Hecla Mining accounts for approximately 1.6% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,683,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after buying an additional 6,457,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after buying an additional 5,202,053 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,451,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 904.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,662,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. 132,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.