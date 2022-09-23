One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Stock Price Down 3.4%

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.13 ($0.09). Approximately 150,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 111,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.38 ($0.09).

One Media iP Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. The company has a market capitalization of £15.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

