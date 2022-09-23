ON (NYSE:ONON) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
ONON has been the topic of several other research reports. OTR Global initiated coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on ON in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.
Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.32. ON has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $55.87.
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
