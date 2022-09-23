Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.92

Shares of Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and traded as high as $21.99. Olympus shares last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 85,830 shares.

Olympus Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Olympus had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olympus Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

