OLIO Financial Planning Purchases 4,685 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

OLIO Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.19. 3,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,417. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

