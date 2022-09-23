OLIO Financial Planning Has $11.05 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

OLIO Financial Planning lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 6.2% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $53.19. 68,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,665. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average of $57.62.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.