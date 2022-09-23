OLIO Financial Planning Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

OLIO Financial Planning boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 0.3% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after buying an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.23. 36,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,739. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

