OLIO Financial Planning Acquires 17,530 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

OLIO Financial Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning owned 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,217. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $53.80.

