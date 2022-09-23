Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1,706.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 127.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 97.7% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 64,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,584,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 72.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $270.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.13.

Insider Activity

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ODFL stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.81. 11,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,432. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.