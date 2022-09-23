Odyssey (OCN) One Day Volume Tops $256,159.00

Odyssey (OCN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a total market cap of $827,000.00 and $256,159.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.



Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is primarily a decentralized sharing economy and peer-to-peer ecosystem, aiming to compete with and replace the likes of Airbnb and Uber. Odyssey dreams big – aiming to completely replace the concept of private ownership with an economy in which everything is shared and little is owned. It’s a long way from its goals, of course, but making peer-to-peer sharing more efficient with smart contracts is certainly a step in the right direction.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

