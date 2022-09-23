Oak Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

ILCV traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $58.50. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,486. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $71.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.31.

