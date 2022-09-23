Oak Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Oak Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ISCV stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,364. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.81. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a one year low of $48.98 and a one year high of $62.73.

