Oak Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,775 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 190,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $153.33. 145,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566,600. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $154.01 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

