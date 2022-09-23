Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.78.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Nucor Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE NUE opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.80.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 31.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

