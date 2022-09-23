NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.91

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and traded as low as $10.60. NSK shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 25,484 shares traded.

NSK Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NSK had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter.

About NSK

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

