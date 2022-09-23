Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 55,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,600. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average is $85.71. The company has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

