Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Trading Down 14.8%

Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) traded down 14.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 5,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 17,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 aircraft. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities.

