Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Raised to $34.00 at Bank of America

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.78.

NYSE NOG opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.09. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 1,046.87% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,591,000 after buying an additional 1,179,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,761,000 after buying an additional 1,282,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after buying an additional 326,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after buying an additional 122,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after purchasing an additional 182,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

