Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.25. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 2,204,734 shares traded.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Northern Dynasty Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 305,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 99,796 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 245,968 shares during the period. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

