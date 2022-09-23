NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $156.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.77.

NIKE stock opened at $98.55 on Monday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $97.83 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.81. The stock has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

