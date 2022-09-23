Nicholas Vetch Purchases 22,000 Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Stock

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Vetch purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,134 ($13.70) per share, with a total value of £249,480 ($301,449.98).

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,083 ($13.09) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. Big Yellow Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,081 ($13.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,760 ($21.27). The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,323.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,359.49.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,574.17 ($19.02).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Further Reading

