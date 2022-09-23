NFTX (NFTX) Price Down 13.2% This Week

NFTX (NFTX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $14.32 million and approximately $31,151.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTX has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for about $22.03 or 0.00114228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010973 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX’s genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins. NFTX’s official website is nftx.org/#. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NFTX

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

